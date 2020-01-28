Menu
2012 BMW X5

50i

2012 BMW X5

50i

Location

Royal Auto Sales

6201 Centre Street S, Calgary, AB T2H 0C6

403-984-2100

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,174KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4558443
  • Stock #: 424106
  • VIN: 5UXZV8C58CL424106
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**New Arrival. Photo is a stock image. Please contact dealer for more information**




WELCOME TO ROYAL AUTO SALES!


2020 CONSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNER


2019 METRO COMMUNITY CHOICE AWARD WINNER


2018 METRO COMMUNITY CHOICE AWARD FAVOURITE


2018 CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER AWARD




Everyone Approved


Massive Indoor Showroom


Calgary's Finest Credit Rebuilding Programs


Wide Selection of Top Quality Used and Classic Vehicles


Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment


Affordable Payment Schedules




We approved people who;


Are Self-Employed,


Have a previous repossession,


Filed for bankruptcy,


Have overdue Collections,


Have Bad Credit,


Have Good Credit,


Have No Credit,


and much more!




We have programs for all credit situations!




All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment, complete Carfax history report and warranty options. Pricing is based on the vehicle only. Any aftermarket products including warranty options, financing fees and applicable taxes are additional. Image shown is a stock image only. For full vehicle details, including photos, please contact the dealer. Financing is available! Royal Auto Sales is an AMVIC licensed dealer.



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

