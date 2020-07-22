Menu
2012 Cadillac SRX

108,212 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Premium

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

108,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5515887
  • Stock #: 39436A
  • VIN: 3GYFNFE31CS636225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 39436A
  • Mileage 108,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent arrival, one owner, low mileage! Your driving experience is important to us. Enjoy the value of our quality pre-owned SUV and save thousands compared to a new unit. This meticulously maintained well kept 2012 Cadillac SRX was babied by its previous owner and is looking for new adventure with its new owner. Equipped with AWD, sunroof, power option group, rain sensing wipers, navigation, premium Bose sound system, SXM radio, and so much more! It is clear to see why this vehicle was well cared for and will surely put a smile on your face for every drive through the city or to the mountains. Welcome every adventure that awaits around the corner with confidence and excitement in your new-to-you vehicle! Call (403) 256-4960 to book an appointment or to view the vehicle virtually with our staff. Choose Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC for your quality pre-owned vehicles and buy with confidence. All pre-owned units will be provided with a 150+ point AMVIC certification and Carfax report for your peace of mind, and not to mention the greatest sales staff you will ever meet! See the Top Ten Reasons to do business with Capital Chevrolet. https://www.capitalchev.ca/Capital-Top-Ten.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DOHC DI VVT ALUMINUM E85 FLEXFUEL (STD)

