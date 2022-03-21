Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

92,172 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8684426
  • Stock #: 22162B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 22162B
  • Mileage 92,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2012 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED TAPSHIFT MANUAL SHIFT CONTROLS -inc: remote vehicle start, ENGINE, 3.6L, V6, FLEXFUEL (STD), Wireless PDIM, Wiper system, intermittent, Windows, power, front and rear, with driver and passenger express up/down, Wheels, 19" x 8" painted aluminum, USB port, Universal Home Remote, Trunk release, power, and Trunk entrapment release, internal manual. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED TAPSHIFT MANUAL SHIFT CONTROLS -inc: remote vehicle start
ENGINE 3.6L V6 FLEXFUEL (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 102,076 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 78,096 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 170,243 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory