Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39466 <br/>Lot #: 835 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **ENGINE PROBLEMS- INTERMITTENT MISFIRE** **EXHAUST SMOKE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

300,751 KM

Details Description

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11803178
  2. 11803178
  3. 11803178
  4. 11803178
  5. 11803178
  6. 11803178
  7. 11803178
  8. 11803178
  9. 11803178
  10. 11803178
  11. 11803178
  12. 11803178
  13. 11803178
  14. 11803178
  15. 11803178
  16. 11803178
  17. 11803178
  18. 11803178
  19. 11803178
  20. 11803178
  21. 11803178
  22. 11803178
  23. 11803178
  24. 11803178
  25. 11803178
  26. 11803178
  27. 11803178
  28. 11803178
  29. 11803178
  30. 11803178
  31. 11803178
  32. 11803178
  33. 11803178
  34. 11803178
  35. 11803178
  36. 11803178
  37. 11803178
  38. 11803178
  39. 11803178
  40. 11803178
  41. 11803178
  42. 11803178
  43. 11803178
  44. 11803178
  45. 11803178
  46. 11803178
Contact Seller

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
300,751KM
VIN 1G1PG5SCXC7168120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39466
  • Mileage 300,751 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39466
Lot #: 835
Reserve Price: $1,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**ENGINE PROBLEMS- INTERMITTENT MISFIRE** **EXHAUST SMOKE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 91,105 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 154,978 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Subaru Impreza for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Subaru Impreza 247,931 KM $1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze