Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 73505 <br/>Lot #: 831 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

164,244 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle
12558827

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12558827
  2. 12558827
  3. 12558827
  4. 12558827
  5. 12558827
  6. 12558827
  7. 12558827
  8. 12558827
  9. 12558827
  10. 12558827
  11. 12558827
  12. 12558827
  13. 12558827
  14. 12558827
  15. 12558827
  16. 12558827
  17. 12558827
  18. 12558827
  19. 12558827
  20. 12558827
  21. 12558827
  22. 12558827
  23. 12558827
  24. 12558827
  25. 12558827
  26. 12558827
  27. 12558827
  28. 12558827
  29. 12558827
  30. 12558827
  31. 12558827
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,244KM
VIN 1G1PG5SC4C7202519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 73505
  • Mileage 164,244 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 73505
Lot #: 831
Reserve Price: $5,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Toyota Sienna XLE HYBRID for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Toyota Sienna XLE HYBRID 93,607 KM $55,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 242,608 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Infiniti QX56 for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Infiniti QX56 231,148 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 Chevrolet Cruze