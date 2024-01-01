Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38638 <br/>Lot #: 743 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *RUNS ROUGH* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

161,245 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11773269
  2. 11773269
  3. 11773269
  4. 11773269
  5. 11773269
  6. 11773269
  7. 11773269
  8. 11773269
  9. 11773269
  10. 11773269
  11. 11773269
  12. 11773269
  13. 11773269
  14. 11773269
  15. 11773269
  16. 11773269
  17. 11773269
  18. 11773269
  19. 11773269
  20. 11773269
  21. 11773269
  22. 11773269
  23. 11773269
  24. 11773269
  25. 11773269
  26. 11773269
  27. 11773269
  28. 11773269
  29. 11773269
  30. 11773269
  31. 11773269
  32. 11773269
  33. 11773269
  34. 11773269
Contact Seller

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,245KM
VIN 2GNFLEEK8C6280472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38638
  • Mileage 161,245 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38638
Lot #: 743
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*RUNS ROUGH*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 101,901 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 381,722 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 161,245 KM $2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox