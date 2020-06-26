2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2LT

2LT

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,691KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5307722
  • Stock #: 41004A
  • VIN: 2GNALPEK6C6289872
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Special Purpose, FWD 4dr 2LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

