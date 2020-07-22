Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

67,594 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5515881
  Stock #: 40556A
  VIN: 2GNALBEKXC1320363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 40556A
  • Mileage 67,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! One owner, Carfax accident free, and low mileage! Your driving is important to us. Enjoy the value of our quality pre-owned vehicles and save thousands compared to a new unit. If you are looking for a reliable vehicle then look no further! With less than 70,000 kms this 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is the perfect commuter. Nimble in the city and with enough room for you and your passengers to comfortable venture towards the mountains this baby is a perfect blend of value and engineering quality. Equipped with A/C, automatic transmission, roomy and comfortable cabin, excellent safety score and great fuel economy it is plain to see that this vehicle is where the smart money is parked. Call (403) 256-4960 to book an appointment or to view the vehicle virtually with our staff. Choose Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC for your quality pre-owned vehicles and buy with confidence. All pre-owned units will be provided with a 150+ point AMVIC certification and Carfax report for your peace of mind, and not to mention the greatest sales staff you will ever meet! See the Top Ten Reasons to do business with Capital Chevrolet. https://www.capitalchev.ca/Capital-Top-Ten.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)

