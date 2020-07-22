+ taxes & licensing
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Recent Arrival! One owner, Carfax accident free, and low mileage! Your driving is important to us. Enjoy the value of our quality pre-owned vehicles and save thousands compared to a new unit. If you are looking for a reliable vehicle then look no further! With less than 70,000 kms this 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is the perfect commuter. Nimble in the city and with enough room for you and your passengers to comfortable venture towards the mountains this baby is a perfect blend of value and engineering quality. Equipped with A/C, automatic transmission, roomy and comfortable cabin, excellent safety score and great fuel economy it is plain to see that this vehicle is where the smart money is parked. Call (403) 256-4960 to book an appointment or to view the vehicle virtually with our staff. Choose Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC for your quality pre-owned vehicles and buy with confidence. All pre-owned units will be provided with a 150+ point AMVIC certification and Carfax report for your peace of mind, and not to mention the greatest sales staff you will ever meet! See the Top Ten Reasons to do business with Capital Chevrolet. https://www.capitalchev.ca/Capital-Top-Ten.
