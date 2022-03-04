2012 Chevrolet Equinox

$4,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 0 , 7 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8582636

8582636 Stock #: 36982

36982 VIN: 2GNFLEEK7C6240058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36982

Mileage 250,771 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.