2012 Chevrolet Orlando

$4,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8792474

8792474 Stock #: 41063

41063 VIN: KL77P2EM7CK553395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41063

Mileage 157,034 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.