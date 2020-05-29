2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.