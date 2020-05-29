Menu
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 213,546KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5192960
  • Stock #: 40116A
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE7XCG250159
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

