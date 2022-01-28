Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

334,800 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8179260
  2. 8179260
  3. 8179260
  4. 8179260
  5. 8179260
  6. 8179260
  7. 8179260
  8. 8179260
  9. 8179260
  10. 8179260
  11. 8179260
  12. 8179260
  13. 8179260
  14. 8179260
  15. 8179260
  16. 8179260
  17. 8179260
  18. 8179260
  19. 8179260
  20. 8179260
  21. 8179260
  22. 8179260
  23. 8179260
  24. 8179260
  25. 8179260
  26. 8179260
  27. 8179260
  28. 8179260
  29. 8179260
  30. 8179260
  31. 8179260
  32. 8179260
  33. 8179260
  34. 8179260
  35. 8179260
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

334,800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8179260
  • Stock #: 29009
  • VIN: 1GCRKREA7CZ337904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29009
  • Mileage 334,800 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29009 - LOT #: R037 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Polaris Sportsm...
 2,937 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 328xi
 189,954 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti M37
 196,357 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory