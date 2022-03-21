Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761223
  • Stock #: 22209A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22209A
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance, steel wheel includes chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Tires, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2005 Pontiac Sunfire...
 58,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Buick Enclave C...
 112,352 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 59,124 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory