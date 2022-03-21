$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8761223
- Stock #: 22209A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance, steel wheel includes chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Tires, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
