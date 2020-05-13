2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)

PEACE OF MIND PKG -inc: driver/front passenger knee airbags rear side-impact seat-mounted airbags tire pressure monitoring system

