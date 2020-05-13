2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Menu
  • 165,278KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5011263
  • Stock #: 39911A
  • VIN: 1G1JB6EH6C4103123
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Midsize Cars, 5dr HB LS, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)
  • PEACE OF MIND PKG -inc: driver/front passenger knee airbags rear side-impact seat-mounted airbags tire pressure monitoring system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

