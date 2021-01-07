Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

122,063 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6597167
  Stock #: P12625
  VIN: 1G1JB6EHXC4192601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

