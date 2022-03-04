2012 Chevrolet Sonic

$4,750 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 4 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8464791

8464791 Stock #: 34602

34602 VIN: 1G1JC6EH8C4101225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34602

Mileage 135,413 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.