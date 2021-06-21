Menu
2012 Chrysler 300

98,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2012 Chrysler 300

2012 Chrysler 300

C w/ V8 HEMI / NAVI / PANO ROOF

2012 Chrysler 300

C w/ V8 HEMI / NAVI / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7457834
  • Stock #: 19516
  • VIN: 2C3CCAET5CH263103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19516
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Chrysler 300C comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, parkview back-up camera, factory remote starter, premium ALPINE sound system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, Bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated / cooled power leather seats, push start ignition and much more!!

Vehicle Features

5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT (STD), 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS (STD), P225/60R18 TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD), BLACK INTERIOR LUX NAPPA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, GLOSS BLACK, DUAL-PANE PA...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

