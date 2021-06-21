2012 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ACCIDENT FREE Chrysler 300C comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, parkview back-up camera, factory remote starter, premium ALPINE sound system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, Bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated / cooled power leather seats, push start ignition and much more!!
