Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Avenger

126,201 KM

Details Description

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Avenger

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8379099
  2. 8379099
  3. 8379099
  4. 8379099
  5. 8379099
  6. 8379099
  7. 8379099
  8. 8379099
  9. 8379099
  10. 8379099
  11. 8379099
  12. 8379099
  13. 8379099
  14. 8379099
  15. 8379099
  16. 8379099
  17. 8379099
  18. 8379099
  19. 8379099
  20. 8379099
  21. 8379099
  22. 8379099
  23. 8379099
  24. 8379099
  25. 8379099
  26. 8379099
  27. 8379099
  28. 8379099
  29. 8379099
  30. 8379099
  31. 8379099
  32. 8379099
  33. 8379099
  34. 8379099
  35. 8379099
  36. 8379099
  37. 8379099
  38. 8379099
  39. 8379099
  40. 8379099
  41. 8379099
  42. 8379099
  43. 8379099
  44. 8379099
  45. 8379099
  46. 8379099
  47. 8379099
  48. 8379099
Contact Seller

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

126,201KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8379099
  • Stock #: 33995
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB5CN286698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33995
  • Mileage 126,201 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 33995 - LOT #: 623 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,250 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford Econoline ...
 199,780 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 314,009 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS
 159,574 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory