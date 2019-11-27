2012 Dodge Challenger

Excellent condition Dodge Challenger - Loaded with Keyless Entry/Start, Leather, Bluetooth calls, Radio (FM AM Sirius XM 6CD Changer Aux), Power locks, Power windows and mirrors, Power/Heated seats, Paddle shifters, Sport mode, Cruise control, A/C & much more!

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit (All Credit Approved! $0 Down, Up to 1 year no payment, Up to $12000 cash rebate!)

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE! (90 Days Vehicle Exchange Policy Included in Warranty)

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2



Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca



Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you!

For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!