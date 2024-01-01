Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 24595 <br/>Lot #: 497 <br/>Reserve Price: $6,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/> *REAR DOOR INOPERABLE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Dodge Durango

262,926 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Watch This Vehicle
12031120

2012 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12031120
  2. 12031120
  3. 12031120
  4. 12031120
  5. 12031120
  6. 12031120
  7. 12031120
  8. 12031120
  9. 12031120
  10. 12031120
  11. 12031120
  12. 12031120
  13. 12031120
  14. 12031120
  15. 12031120
  16. 12031120
  17. 12031120
  18. 12031120
  19. 12031120
  20. 12031120
  21. 12031120
  22. 12031120
  23. 12031120
  24. 12031120
  25. 12031120
  26. 12031120
  27. 12031120
  28. 12031120
  29. 12031120
  30. 12031120
  31. 12031120
  32. 12031120
  33. 12031120
  34. 12031120
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
262,926KM
VIN 1C4SDJET0CC104464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24595
  • Mileage 262,926 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 24595
Lot #: 497
Reserve Price: $6,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
*REAR DOOR INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Dodge Durango Citadel 262,926 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 SANGER WAKE SERIES 215 for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 SANGER WAKE SERIES 215 335 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Compass NORTH 9,569 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Durango