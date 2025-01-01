$2,450+ GST
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,450
+ GST
Used
286,822KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG0CR283475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 79096
- Mileage 286,822 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 2.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79096
Lot #: 710
Reserve Price: $2,450
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan