2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

207,758 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Location

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

207,758KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8606294
  • Stock #: 37222
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR129920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37222
  • Mileage 207,758 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 37222 - LOT #: 564DT - RESERVE PRICE: $6,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

