Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,437 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8741369
  2. 8741369
  3. 8741369
  4. 8741369
  5. 8741369
  6. 8741369
  7. 8741369
  8. 8741369
  9. 8741369
  10. 8741369
  11. 8741369
  12. 8741369
  13. 8741369
  14. 8741369
  15. 8741369
  16. 8741369
  17. 8741369
  18. 8741369
  19. 8741369
  20. 8741369
  21. 8741369
  22. 8741369
  23. 8741369
  24. 8741369
  25. 8741369
  26. 8741369
  27. 8741369
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

161,437KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8741369
  • Stock #: 40135
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR356521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40135
  • Mileage 161,437 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40135 - LOT #: 608 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - **WINTER TIRES IN BACK** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Impal...
 136,843 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 151,632 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 155,279 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory