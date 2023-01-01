Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

242,300 KM

Details

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

242,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10125846
  • Stock #: 72069
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG2CT170574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,300 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72069 - LOT #: 523 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

