Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

250,442 KM

Details Features

$7,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 10830009
  2. 10830009
  3. 10830009
  4. 10830009
  5. 10830009
  6. 10830009
  7. 10830009
  8. 10830009
  9. 10830009
  10. 10830009
  11. 10830009
  12. 10830009
  13. 10830009
  14. 10830009
  15. 10830009
  16. 10830009
  17. 10830009
  18. 10830009
  19. 10830009
  20. 10830009
  21. 10830009
  22. 10830009
  23. 10830009
  24. 10830009
  25. 10830009
  26. 10830009
  27. 10830009
  28. 10830009
  29. 10830009
Contact Seller

$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
250,442KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG9CT197370

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 250,442 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF,TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: engine oil cooler trailer tow w/4-pin connector wiring,FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 tilt & slide bench seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining bench seat auto temp control w/3 zon...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Rogue S 158,242 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 250,442 KM $7,488 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fusion S for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Fusion S 148,500 KM $7,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey