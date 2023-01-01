2012 Dodge Journey

$4,200 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 0 , 9 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9647737

9647737 Stock #: 93380

93380 VIN: 3C4PDDFG8CT163341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 93380

Mileage 250,977 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.