Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge RAM 5500 SLT

254,115 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge RAM 5500 SLT

2012 Dodge RAM 5500 SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge RAM 5500 SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10181604
  2. 10181604
  3. 10181604
  4. 10181604
  5. 10181604
  6. 10181604
  7. 10181604
  8. 10181604
  9. 10181604
  10. 10181604
  11. 10181604
  12. 10181604
  13. 10181604
  14. 10181604
  15. 10181604
  16. 10181604
  17. 10181604
  18. 10181604
  19. 10181604
  20. 10181604
  21. 10181604
  22. 10181604
  23. 10181604
  24. 10181604
  25. 10181604
  26. 10181604
  27. 10181604
  28. 10181604
  29. 10181604
  30. 10181604
  31. 10181604
  32. 10181604
  33. 10181604
  34. 10181604
  35. 10181604
  36. 10181604
  37. 10181604
  38. 10181604
  39. 10181604
  40. 10181604
  41. 10181604
  42. 10181604
  43. 10181604
  44. 10181604
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
254,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181604
  • Stock #: 72395
  • VIN: 3C7WDNCL5CG331578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 254,115 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 26.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72395 - LOT #: 372 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - * DIESEL * SERVICE BODY * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Nissan Frontier...
 270,699 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2020 Kawasaki Ninja ...
 829 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 172,282 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory