2012 Ford E-450

Econoline 5.4L

2012 Ford E-450

Econoline 5.4L

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-680-9700

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942557
  • Stock #: AA0155
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FL9CDA87592
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Excellent condition 2012 Ford E450 5.4L V8 GAS Cube Van (Commercial Cutaway) with low kilometres and service records from the Ford dealer. Comes with mounted shelves inside.

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

