Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43589 <br/>Lot #: 760 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,200 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Ford Escape

187,525 KM

Details Description

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11880455
  2. 11880455
  3. 11880455
  4. 11880455
Contact Seller

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,525KM
VIN 1FMCU9EG9CKA01292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43589
  • Mileage 187,525 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43589
Lot #: 760
Reserve Price: $5,200
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Ford Explorer LIMITED 328,685 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED 208,556 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Nissan Sentra 197,270 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape