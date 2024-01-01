Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43648 <br/>Lot #: 598 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> *HOOD REPLACED, WRONG EMISSION STICKER* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Ford Escape

253,680 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11892098
  2. 11892098
  3. 11892098
  4. 11892098
  5. 11892098
  6. 11892098
  7. 11892098
  8. 11892098
  9. 11892098
  10. 11892098
  11. 11892098
  12. 11892098
  13. 11892098
  14. 11892098
  15. 11892098
  16. 11892098
  17. 11892098
  18. 11892098
  19. 11892098
  20. 11892098
  21. 11892098
  22. 11892098
  23. 11892098
  24. 11892098
  25. 11892098
  26. 11892098
  27. 11892098
  28. 11892098
  29. 11892098
  30. 11892098
  31. 11892098
  32. 11892098
  33. 11892098
  34. 11892098
  35. 11892098
  36. 11892098
  37. 11892098
  38. 11892098
  39. 11892098
  40. 11892098
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
253,680KM
VIN 1FMCU0D7XCKA25324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43648
  • Mileage 253,680 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43648
Lot #: 598
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*HOOD REPLACED, WRONG EMISSION STICKER*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 144,985 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA LUXURY for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai KONA LUXURY 211,642 KM $10,200 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS 25,019 KM $34,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape