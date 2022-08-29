2012 Ford Escape

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 1 , 4 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053266

9053266 Stock #: 47867

47867 VIN: 1FMCU9EG6CKA95034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 47867

Mileage 291,496 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.