2012 Ford Escape

128,077 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

128,077KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9145948
  Stock #: 0344
  VIN: 1FMCU9D72CKB85587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,077 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD ESCAPE XLT 2.5L 4cyl. 4WD CAR STARTER128,077 KM$7000.00 +gstStock # 0344ACTIVE STATUSNO ACCIDENTS LOW KILOMETERSFEATURES: TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sDOe7qjpv5%2FAejkSiayGnvlMPcsuMpoXWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/Call or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

