2012 Ford Escape

$7,450 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 9 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9319180

9319180 Stock #: 53310

53310 VIN: 1FMCU9EG1CKB73123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 53310

Mileage 184,935 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.