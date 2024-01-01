Menu
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2012 FORD EXPLORER XLT 7 PASSENGER 4 WHEEL DRIVE (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Four wheel drive system Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Sunroof Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera Power/Air /Tilt /Cruise/Carstarter/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2012 Ford Explorer

175,275 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Explorer

4WD XLT/BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/LEATHER

2012 Ford Explorer

4WD XLT/BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/LEATHER

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,275KM
VIN 1FMHK8D88CGA26350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB6350
  • Mileage 175,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2012 Ford Explorer