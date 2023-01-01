2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 6 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10159881

10159881 Stock #: GT586

GT586 VIN: 1FTFW1EFXCFA50563

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT586

Mileage 114,676 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.