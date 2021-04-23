2012 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 7 0 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

7010414 Stock #: GT4176

GT4176 VIN: 1FTFW1ET0CKD90706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,708 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

