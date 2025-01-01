$6,000+ GST
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Focus
Titanium
2012 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,000
+ GST
Used
146,519KM
VIN 1FAHP3J2XCL431681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 96744
- Mileage 146,519 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.
