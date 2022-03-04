Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

132,171 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8546996
  2. 8546996
  3. 8546996
  4. 8546996
  5. 8546996
  6. 8546996
  7. 8546996
  8. 8546996
  9. 8546996
  10. 8546996
  11. 8546996
  12. 8546996
  13. 8546996
  14. 8546996
  15. 8546996
  16. 8546996
  17. 8546996
  18. 8546996
  19. 8546996
  20. 8546996
  21. 8546996
  22. 8546996
  23. 8546996
  24. 8546996
  25. 8546996
  26. 8546996
  27. 8546996
  28. 8546996
  29. 8546996
  30. 8546996
  31. 8546996
  32. 8546996
  33. 8546996
  34. 8546996
  35. 8546996
  36. 8546996
  37. 8546996
  38. 8546996
  39. 8546996
  40. 8546996
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

132,171KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8546996
  • Stock #: 36712
  • VIN: 1FAHP3N26CL438816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36712
  • Mileage 132,171 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36712 - LOT #: 326DT - RESERVE PRICE: $6,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Polaris 800 RMK...
 985 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2020 CFMOTO CFORCE 8...
 665 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2007 Forest River Pa...
 999,999 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory