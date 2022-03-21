2012 Ford Focus

$8,988 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 4 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787620

8787620 Stock #: 425047

425047 VIN: 1FAHP3K22CL425047

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Mileage 148,410 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Spee...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.