Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

148,410 KM

Details Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

148,410KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787620
  • Stock #: 425047
  • VIN: 1FAHP3K22CL425047

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 148,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Spee...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2006 Land Rover Rang...
 235,459 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic
2000 Lexus RX 300
171,112 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 114,040 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory