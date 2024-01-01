$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,238 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2012 Ford Fusion SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/181 engine will keep you going. This Ford Fusion features the following options: Unique interior trim, Tri-bar bright chrome grille, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener, SOS post-crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags, and SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
