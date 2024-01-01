Menu
Look at this 2012 Ford Fusion SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/181 engine will keep you going. This Ford Fusion features the following options: Unique interior trim, Tri-bar bright chrome grille, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener, SOS post-crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags, and SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS).

2012 Ford Fusion

182,238 KM

Details Description Features

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

182,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2012 Ford Fusion SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/181 engine will keep you going. This Ford Fusion features the following options: Unique interior trim, Tri-bar bright chrome grille, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener, SOS post-crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags, and SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

2012 Ford Fusion