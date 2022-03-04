Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

122,789 KM

Details Description Features

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-770-9294

XLT

XLT

Location

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

122,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8512619
  • Stock #: 123563
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN2CT123563

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 122,789 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT WITH ONLY 122,789 KMS, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TRACTION CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Privacy Glass,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Jacksonport

