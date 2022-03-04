$19,488+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$19,488
+ taxes & licensing
122,789KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8512619
- Stock #: 123563
- VIN: NM0LS7DN2CT123563
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 122,789 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT WITH ONLY 122,789 KMS, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TRACTION CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Privacy Glass,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent...
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5