$12,000+ GST
2012 Forest River BLUE RIDGE CABIN 3025RL
2012 Forest River BLUE RIDGE CABIN 3025RL
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$12,000
+ GST
Used
CALL
VIN 4X4FBLF26CG098097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday June 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 74607
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $12,000
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TRIPLE SLIDE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
