Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38540 <br/>Lot #: ..RT <br/>Reserve Price: $3,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * TOW * ENGINE TURNS OVER BUT DOES NOT START * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 GMC Acadia

253,382 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Acadia

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12006058

2012 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12006058
  2. 12006058
  3. 12006058
  4. 12006058
  5. 12006058
  6. 12006058
  7. 12006058
  8. 12006058
  9. 12006058
  10. 12006058
  11. 12006058
  12. 12006058
  13. 12006058
  14. 12006058
  15. 12006058
  16. 12006058
  17. 12006058
  18. 12006058
  19. 12006058
  20. 12006058
  21. 12006058
  22. 12006058
  23. 12006058
  24. 12006058
  25. 12006058
  26. 12006058
  27. 12006058
  28. 12006058
  29. 12006058
  30. 12006058
  31. 12006058
  32. 12006058
  33. 12006058
  34. 12006058
  35. 12006058
  36. 12006058
  37. 12006058
  38. 12006058
  39. 12006058
  40. 12006058
  41. 12006058
  42. 12006058
  43. 12006058
  44. 12006058
  45. 12006058
  46. 12006058
  47. 12006058
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
253,382KM
VIN 1GKKVTED7CJ358836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38540
  • Mileage 253,382 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38540
Lot #: ..RT
Reserve Price: $3,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* TOW * ENGINE TURNS OVER BUT DOES NOT START *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 236,352 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Jeep Patriot for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Jeep Patriot 224,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 2500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 RAM 2500 192,301 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Acadia