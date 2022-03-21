2012 GMC Acadia

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 1 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8860340

8860340 Stock #: 42476

42476 VIN: 1GKKVRED2CJ390287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42476

Mileage 218,143 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.