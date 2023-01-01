Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

274,948 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10511265
  2. 10511265
  3. 10511265
  4. 10511265
  5. 10511265
  6. 10511265
  7. 10511265
  8. 10511265
  9. 10511265
  10. 10511265
  11. 10511265
  12. 10511265
  13. 10511265
  14. 10511265
  15. 10511265
  16. 10511265
  17. 10511265
  18. 10511265
  19. 10511265
  20. 10511265
  21. 10511265
  22. 10511265
  23. 10511265
  24. 10511265
  25. 10511265
  26. 10511265
  27. 10511265
  28. 10511265
  29. 10511265
  30. 10511265
  31. 10511265
  32. 10511265
  33. 10511265
  34. 10511265
  35. 10511265
  36. 10511265
  37. 10511265
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
274,948KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10511265
  • Stock #: 81826
  • VIN: 3GTP2TE78CG111511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81826
  • Mileage 274,948 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 11.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 81826 - LOT #: 540 - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Kia Optima LX
 186,711 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i
 178,694 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 224,928 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory