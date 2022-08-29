2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 2 7 4 , 8 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9177694

9177694 Stock #: GT752

GT752 VIN: 3GTP2TE78CG111511

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT752

Mileage 274,841 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.