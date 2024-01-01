Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 33394 <br/>Lot #: 470T <br/>Reserve Price: $1,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **TOW**TIMING CHAIN CODES PRESENT/STARTS BUT STALLS WHEN ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE** **RUST IN FRAME** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2012 GMC Terrain

159,577 KM

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,577KM
VIN 2GKFLTEK3C6287797

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33394
  • Mileage 159,577 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33394
Lot #: 470T
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TOW**TIMING CHAIN CODES PRESENT/STARTS BUT STALLS WHEN ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE** **RUST IN FRAME**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 GMC Terrain