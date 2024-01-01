$1,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 GMC Terrain
SLE2
2012 GMC Terrain
SLE2
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,577KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GKFLTEK3C6287797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33394
- Mileage 159,577 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33394
Lot #: 470T
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TOW**TIMING CHAIN CODES PRESENT/STARTS BUT STALLS WHEN ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE** **RUST IN FRAME**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33394
Lot #: 470T
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TOW**TIMING CHAIN CODES PRESENT/STARTS BUT STALLS WHEN ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE** **RUST IN FRAME**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 175,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata 164,732 KM $7,250 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i 220,989 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2012 GMC Terrain