Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1728407338264_11499234968187211 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2012 Honda Accord

189,924 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Accord

COUPE V6 EXL | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord

COUPE V6 EXL | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,924KM
VIN 1HGCS2B80CA800366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GT0366
  • Mileage 189,924 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
P235/45R18 all-season tires
Rear decklid spoiler
Pwr tilt moonroof
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Paddle Shifters
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
Advanced Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system

Interior

Map Lights
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Security alarm system
Rear seat heater ducts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Outside temp indicator
Front door pockets
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Sunglasses holder
Fold-down rear seatback
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Driver & front passenger active head restraints
Centre console w/storage compartment
Warning chime
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
XM satellite radio -inc: 3-month trial subscription

Additional Features

Subwoofer
MP3/WMA playback
anti-theft feature
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
USB Input
Remote lockable releases -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk
Advanced Compatibility Engineerging (ACE) body structure
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels
270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2012 Honda Accord COUPE V6 EXL | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Honda Accord COUPE V6 EXL | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN 189,924 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X4 XDRIVE28I AWD | LEATHER | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 BMW X4 XDRIVE28I AWD | LEATHER | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN 122,387 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX RESERVE AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Lincoln MKX RESERVE AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN 147,013 KM $18,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord