2012 Honda Civic

$10,990 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7492353

7492353 Stock #: 100228

100228 VIN: 2HGFG4A51CH100228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.