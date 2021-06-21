Menu
2012 Honda Civic

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

SI

2012 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7492353
  • Stock #: 100228
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A51CH100228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Honda Civic SI MT with 189,000 kms is equipped with navigation, sunroof and the VTEC engine! Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

