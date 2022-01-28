2012 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 6 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8235165

8235165 Stock #: GTS7563

GTS7563 VIN: JHMFB4F20CS008160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTS7563

Mileage 150,626 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.